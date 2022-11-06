Soccer-Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash

Napoli extended their Serie A winning streak to nine games as first-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas secured a 2-1 comeback victory at second-placed Atalanta on Saturday that saw them stretch their lead at the top to eight points. Atalanta's Ademola Lookman opened the scoring after 19 minutes when he converted a penalty after a handball by Osimhen.

Napoli's 23-year-old Nigerian international made amends four minutes later when he headed the ball into the net off a cross from Piotr Zielinski. In the 35th minute Elmas put the visitors in front after taking a pass from Osimhen inside the box, with his effort flying into the net via a slight deflection off Atalanta's Hans Hateboers.

Napoli have 35 points after 13 games ahead of Atalanta on 27 and AC Milan with 26 before they host Spezia later on Saturday.

