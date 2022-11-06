Left Menu

Soccer-Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash

In the 35th minute Elmas put the visitors in front after taking a pass from Osimhen inside the box, with his effort flying into the net via a slight deflection off Atalanta's Hans Hateboers. Napoli have 35 points after 13 games ahead of Atalanta on 27 and AC Milan with 26 before they host Spezia later on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 00:31 IST
Soccer-Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash

Napoli extended their Serie A winning streak to nine games as first-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas secured a 2-1 comeback victory at second-placed Atalanta on Saturday that saw them stretch their lead at the top to eight points. Atalanta's Ademola Lookman opened the scoring after 19 minutes when he converted a penalty after a handball by Osimhen.

Napoli's 23-year-old Nigerian international made amends four minutes later when he headed the ball into the net off a cross from Piotr Zielinski. In the 35th minute Elmas put the visitors in front after taking a pass from Osimhen inside the box, with his effort flying into the net via a slight deflection off Atalanta's Hans Hateboers.

Napoli have 35 points after 13 games ahead of Atalanta on 27 and AC Milan with 26 before they host Spezia later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022