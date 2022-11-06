hold-Soccer-Late goal by Giroud gives Milan 2-1 win against Spezia

A late goal by striker Olivier Giroud helped defending champions AC Milan to earn a home 2-1 win over Spezia on Saturday and move up to second in Serie A. Theo Hernandez put Milan ahead in the 21st minute when he converted a stunning cross by Ismael Bennacer, sending it inside the near post.

Spezia drew level just before the hour mark through forward Daniel Maldini who fired home a curled shot from the corner of the box. Milan thought they had retaken the lead in the 65th minute when Divock Origi set up Sandro Tonali for a beautiful strike from outside the box but the goal was ruled out by the VAR for a foul in the build-up.

Giroud got the winner with a superb first-time shot from a tight angle after getting a cross from Tonali in the 89th minute but moments later the Frenchman collected a second yellow card, for taking off his shirt, and was sent off. Milan moved up to 29 points, two ahead of Atalanta who were beaten 2-1 by leaders Napoli earlier on Saturday. Spezia are 17th on nine points, three above the relegation zone.

