Left Menu

Lovlina assured of a medal in maiden 75kg outing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 10:01 IST
Lovlina assured of a medal in maiden 75kg outing
Lovlina Borgohain Image Credit: Twitter(@himantabiswa)
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain assured herself of a medal in her maiden outing in the 75kg category with a split decision (3-2) win against Valentina Khalzova at the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Lovlina needed just one win in the five-boxer field to assure herself of at least a bronze and the 25-year-old toiled hard to eke that out against Kazakhstan's Khalzova in the quarterfinal late on Saturday night.

The Assam boxer, who won the bronze medal in 69kg at the Tokyo Olympics, has moved up to the 75kg division as her former weight class doesn't feature in the Paris Olympics.

Ankushita Boro (66kg) also moved to the semifinals of the tournament. The 22-year-old notched up a dominant 5-0 victory over Japan's Tsubata Arsia in the last eight stages. However, it was the end of the road for Pooja (70kg), who suffered a 0-5 defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan's Dariga Shakimova in her last eight bouts.

Earlier on Saturday, debutants Minakshi (52kg) and Preeti (57kg) and world championships bronze medallist Parveen had sealed semifinal berths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022