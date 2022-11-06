Left Menu

Decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics in Goa to be held in 2024-25

06-11-2022
The decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St Francis Xavier would be held in Old Goa near Panaji between November 21, 2024 and January 5, 2025, Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao said.

The dates for the celebrations have been announced two years in advance to help the pilgrims plan their participation in the event, the Goa Church said in a statement on Sunday.

“The decennial exposition of the sacred relics of the Saint, popularly known as 'Gõycho Saib', will commence on November 21, 2024 and end on January 5, 2025,” the statement said.

The archbishop issued a special decree to announce the spiritual event which draws lakhs of people from across the world. A special committee to deal with matters of the solemn exposition has also been appointed by the archbishop, the statement said.

The decennial spiritual event gives the faithful an opportunity to reflect on the “faith journey” of St Francis Xavier and to emulate his zeal for the Gospel of Jesus Christ, it said.

The exposition of the sacred relics of St Francis Xavier in 2024-2025 will be the culmination of a spiritual journey, a journey of renewal and of hope to be undertaken by every individual, every family, every parish and the entire Church in Goa and Daman, the statement said.

“The two years of spiritual preparation leading to the exposition will focus on walking with the poor and the marginalised, walking with people of all faiths and cultures and walking in harmony with creation,” it added.

© Copyright 2022