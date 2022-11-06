Left Menu

Soccer-Gabriel goal at Chelsea sends Arsenal back to the top

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-11-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 63rd-minute toe-poke on the goal line from Brazilian defender Gabriel earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and lifted them back to the top of the Premier League. Gabriel, lurking at the far post, got on the end of a Bukayo Saka corner that flew past a line of Chelsea defenders.

Arsenal, pressing hard and moving the ball at pace, had the better of a highly-charged London derby but were profligate in front of goal, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White missing chances against Graham Potter's side. Chelsea's best efforts came on the counter-attack but they could produce only half-chances for Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.

