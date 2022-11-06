Left Menu

Asian Boxing C'ships: Hussamuddin marches into SFs of 57 kg category, assures sixth medal to India

Hussamuddin defeated his opponent by 5-0 in a dominant fashion. With his win, he has assured India of their 6th medal in the championship

Mohammad Hussamuddin. (Photo- BFI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin advanced to semifinal of the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan after defeating South Korea's Haengseok Lee in the quarterfinal bout of 57 kg (featherweight) category on Sunday. Hussamuddin defeated his opponent by 5-0 in a dominant fashion. With his win, he has assured India of their 6th medal in the championship.

"6TH MEDAL CONFIRMED! What a show @Hussamboxer, keep it up. #AsianChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing," tweeted the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Indian boxer Ananta Chopade suffered a defeat in the quarterfinal clash of the 54 kg (bantamweight) category.

He lost the match by 0-4. "Comeback stronger #AsianChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing," tweeted BFI.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the semifinal of the 75 kg category in the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships being held in Amman after a win over Kazakhstan's Valentina Khalzova on Saturday's quarterfinal bout. She won her match by 3-2 by split decision. Her win has assured India of the fifth medal after Minakshi (52 kg), Preeti (57 kg), Parveen (63 kg) and Ankushita Boro (66 kg) won their respective quarterfinal matches.

India's Pooja (70kg) suffered a 0-5 defeat against Kazakhstan's Dariga Shakimova in the quarter-finals bout. The championships will be held in Jordan from November 1 to November 12.

India squad (as per Olympics.com):Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg) Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg). (ANI)

