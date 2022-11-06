Left Menu

Bagnaia is 1st Italian to win MotoGP title since Rossi in 09

It was his fifth MotoGP career win.Spaniard Augusto Fernndez won the Moto2 title.

PTI | Valencia | Updated: 06-11-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 21:01 IST
Bagnaia is 1st Italian to win MotoGP title since Rossi in 09
  • Country:
  • Spain

Francesco Bagnaia finished ninth in the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first Italian MotoGP champion since Valentino Rossi in 2009.

Spaniard Alex Rins won the race in Valencia, while Fabio Quartararo was fourth to finish 17 points behind Bagnaia after blowing a big lead from early in the season.

Quartararo was 91 points ahead after the first nine races.

The 25-year-old Bagnaia won seven races, including four in a row at one point.

“The hardest race of my life,” Bagnaia said. “The most important thing is that we won the championship. It's a really great day.” A Ducati rider hadn't won a title since Casey Stoner in 2007, and it had been 50 years since an Italian rider had won a MotoGP title with an Italian bike.

Rins' win at home came in his farewell from Suzuki. It was his fifth MotoGP career win.

Spaniard Augusto Fernández won the Moto2 title. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022