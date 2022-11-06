Left Menu

Our captain Neeraj Kumar controlled defence unit well against U Mumba: Patna Pirates' head coach Ravi Shetty

The Pirates played a neck-and-neck contest for the most part of the match against U Mumba, but the Patna head coach Ravi Shetty was confident his team would be on the right side of the result.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 23:43 IST
Our captain Neeraj Kumar controlled defence unit well against U Mumba: Patna Pirates' head coach Ravi Shetty
Patna Pirates in action against U Mumba (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patna Pirates have attained prime form during the Pune leg, winning three consecutive matches against UP Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants and U Mumba respectively. The Pirates played a neck-and-neck contest for the most part of the match against U Mumba, but the Patna head coach Ravi Shetty was confident his team would be on the right side of the result.

"I was confident that we were going to win the match. We played according to our plans against U-Mumba. I discussed each and every situation with the Captain and eventually, we succeeded. We definitely want to continue our winning streak," Ravi Shetty said in an official press release. Shetty also shed light on the main reason behind the Pirates' success against the Mumbai side, "Our Captain Neeraj Kumar controlled the defence unit very well against U Mumba and that was the main reason behind our team emerging victorious in the end. We'll make a strategy for Haryana Steelers and look to play according to our plans."

U Mumba will be looking to bounce back into form when they take on Jaipur in their next match. However, the Pink Panthers are high on confidence after registering a 45-40 victory over Dabang Delhi KC in their last game. The Patna Pirates will be hoping to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they go up against the Haryana Steelers. However, raider Meetu Sharma has been setting the stage on fire for the team from Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'; Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over and more

Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. cal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022