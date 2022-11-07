Soccer-Late Danilo header earns PSG win at Lorient, Marseille edge Lyon 1-0

Left Menu

PSG, with 38 points, restored their five-point cushion over second-placed Lens after Danilo's late header helped the unbeaten Ligue 1 leaders to defeat a lively Lorient side 2-1 at the Stade du Moustoir. PSG, without Lionel Messi due to an Achilles injury, took the lead in the ninth minute when Neymar seized on a poor clearance from Yvon Mvogo before taking the ball around the goalkeeper and slotting home his 11th league goal of the season.

(Updates with Marseille v Lyon) Nov 6 (Reuters) -

Olympique de Marseille edged Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 at home to move up to fourth in Ligue 1 after table-toppers Paris St Germain extended their unbeaten run to 14 games, winning 2-1 at Lorient earlier on Sunday. Marseille defender Samuel Gigot scored the only goal at the Stade Velodrome when he nodded in a corner from midfielder Jordan Veretout just before halftime.

Spirited Marseille, who ended their winless streak of five games in all competitions, moved up two places on 27 points, level with AS Monaco and Lorient, and one behind third-placed Rennes. PSG, with 38 points, restored their five-point cushion over second-placed Lens after Danilo's late header helped the unbeaten Ligue 1 leaders to defeat a lively Lorient side 2-1 at the Stade du Moustoir.

PSG, without Lionel Messi due to an Achilles injury, took the lead in the ninth minute when Neymar seized on a poor clearance from Yvon Mvogo before taking the ball around the goalkeeper and slotting home his 11th league goal of the season. Mvogo was replaced by Vito Mannone after being injured in the build-up and the hosts had the substitute goalkeeper to thank for keeping the deficit in check after he thwarted attempts from Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Hugo Ekiteke.

At the other end, Terem Moffi sliced his shot wide of the near post after a quick counter-attack as Lorient pushed for an equaliser before the break but they struggled in the final third. Moffi, Lorient's top scorer, made amends eight minutes into the second half after being set up by Enzo Le Fee's through ball, rifling his shot over PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for his ninth league goal of the season.

Moffi was inches away from putting Lorient ahead but his shot struck the crossbar and the hosts weathered an intense period of pressure from PSG before Danilo powered his header from Neymar's corner past Mannone in the 81st minute. PSG next host Auxerre on Sunday while sixth-placed Lorient travel to Strasbourg later that day.

Lyon will open the next round of games when they host Nice on Friday with Marseille closing matchday 15 on Sunday at Monaco.

