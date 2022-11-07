Left Menu

Holger Rune stuns Novak Djokovic to clinch Paris Masters title

Rune moved past Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 09:10 IST
Holger Rune stuns Novak Djokovic to clinch Paris Masters title
Holger Rune (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Holger Rune's quick rise hit a new milestone on Sunday at the Paris Masters, where the 19-year-old teenager produced a stunning comeback to down Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. Having dropped the first set, Rune recovered from 0/40 in the opening game of the second and a 1-3 deficit in the third, saving six break points in the final game as he dug deep to defeat Djokovic and claim the biggest title of his career in dramatic fashion.

"It means everything to me, a perfect way to finish the week. It's a privilege to share the court with Novak," ATP.com quoted Rune as saying. "I'm feeling lovely to be honest, it's the best feeling. If you told me four weeks ago, I would be Top 10... I would be like 'What, sorry?'. Now I'm here and I'm super proud," said Rune.

Rune moved past Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach his first Masters 1000 final. "It was the most stressful game of my life. My heart was almost in my brain. I was already starting to think about the tie-break. I'm very proud I could finish it," the new Paris Masters champion said.

Rune slammed 17 winners off that wing to Djokovic's six in his two-hour, 33-minute victory. His title campaign in Paris will also lift him to a career-high No. 10 in the ATP Rankings on Monday. It was also the first time Djokovic lost in 31 Masters 1000 finals when he has won the first set. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022