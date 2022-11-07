Soccer-Champions League last-16 draw

The following is the draw for the Champions League last-16 which was held in Nyon on Monday: RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Brugge v Benfica Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea Inter Milan v Porto

Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich *Team mentioned first will host the first leg

LAST-16 SCHEDULE First legs: Feb. 14-15 and Feb. 21-22

Second legs: March 7-8 and March 14-15

