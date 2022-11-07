Sports News Roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to claim first Masters title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup

Emiliano Matrangolo, 39, a business administration graduate in Buenos Aires, is putting everything on the line for the chance to travel to the soccer World Cup in Qatar to cheer on his team, one of the tournament favorites, and star striker Lionel Messi. "It's four years of savings, saving some money every month for this dream come what may. You stop doing things like buying a car or buying a house," Matrangolo told Reuters at a huge barbecue of some 300 Argentine fans ahead of traveling to Qatar.

NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown

Rookie Ahmad Gardner broke up Josh Allen's final pass with 33 seconds remaining as the New York Jets rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (6-3) took their three-point lead after Greg Zuerlein kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining, capping a 13-play drive where New York ran nine times and forced Buffalo (6-2) to use its three remaining timeouts.

Soccer-Barca drawn with Man United in Europa League playoffs

Barcelona and Manchester United will meet in the Europa League play-offs for a place in the competition's last 16. Spanish side Barcelona met the 2017 Europa League winners twice in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, winning on both occasions, while United lost both legs of the 2018-19 European Cup quarter-final meeting between the pair.

Tennis-Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to claim first Masters title

(This Nov. 6 story has been corrected to fix the Rune quote in penultimate paragraph) Danish teenager Holger Rune fought back from a set down to beat hot favourite Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 and win his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday.

Soccer-Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group would consider new shareholders

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) would consider new shareholders for Liverpool having frequently received expressions of interest from third parties, the English Premier League club's American-based owners said on Monday. FSG, who also own Major League Baseball side Boston Red Sox, completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for 300 million pounds ($343.56 million) in 2010.

NBA roundup: Cavs down Lakers for 8th straight win

Behind 33 points from Donovan Mitchell and a dominant fourth quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers scored their eighth consecutive win with a 114-100 defeat of the host Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Cleveland trailed throughout the first half on the second installment of a five-game road swing. But after a sluggish start, the Cavaliers settled in and took control in the second half. Los Angeles held an 80-77 lead with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter. Cedi Osman knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer at the 3:28 mark, and Cleveland never trailed again.

NHL roundup: Red Wings rally to edge Rangers in OT

Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal with 2:17 remaining in overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers Sunday night. Detroit won its third straight when Kubalik waited at the right side of the net for a pass from David Perron and tipped in the puck past goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Officials briefly reviewed the play to see if the Red Wings were offsides and did not change the call, allowing Detroit to end its three-game road losing streak. Halak stopped 33 shots and is 0-3-1 as a Ranger.

Soccer-Liverpool draw Real in Champions League last 16 in repeat of last year's final

Holders Real Madrid will face English Premier League side Liverpool once again in the Champions League last 16 - a repeat of last season's final - while Paris St Germain will take on German champions Bayern Munich. Madrid edged Liverpool in a tense final in May thanks to a Vinicius Junior strike.

Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism

Qatar's foreign minister has accused Germany of "double standards" over its criticism of the World Cup host's human rights record and has defended its summoning of the German ambassador, in a newspaper interview published on Monday. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population.

Soccer-Firmino left out of Brazil World Cup squad, Alves in

Brazil coach Tite on Monday named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament starting on Nov. 20. Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one veteran who didn't make the list after sustaining a thigh injury in training over the weekend that will sideline him for several weeks.

