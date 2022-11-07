"Have succeeded more times than failing, confidence is high": Suryakumar Yadav on his shot-selection

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav admitted on Monday that he enjoys batting on fast, bouncy pitches and Australian conditions were not a problem for him because he practices heavily on similar surfaces at Wankhede Stadium back home. "Everyone asks me that what are your preparations since you have never been to Australia. It has fast, bouncy pitches and big grounds. I have practiced a lot at Wankhede. The track there has a great bounce and is fast in nature. I have always enjoyed batting on these surfaces. I enjoy batting on big grounds since I see those big pockets and gaps, I hit the ball through them or run hard if there is a need," said Suryakumar in a video posted by BCCI featuring all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin.

Suryakumar said that he is currently enjoying his batting and only sees gaps while coming out to bat. On his audacious shots, the batter said that his confidence is very high since he has experienced more success than failure while playing his shots.

"I try to play the format. It is about the intent with which you come out. I try to get runs on every ball," he added. On his great catches on the field, Suryakumar said that it has been possible through the heavy practice of taking catches during a nets session.

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of India's star performers in this ICC Men's T20 World Cup. His performances in recent games have led him to gain the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. In five matches so far, the batter has scored 225 runs at an average of 75.00 with three half-centuries. In 28 T20I innings this year, Suryakumar has scored 1,026 runs at an average of 44.60. One century and nine half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 117. These runs have come at a strike rate of 186.24. Suryakumar is the first Indian and only the second player in T20I history to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year.

On his experiences with the team during T20 World Cup, Ashwin said, "It is an interesting phase of my life. I am at peace with my life. I am enjoying my cricket. I am just taking a day at a time. The atmosphere in the team is incredible. The preparations are done like there is no tomorrow. We have preview meetings. These are all I wanted as a cricketer growing up. I came into the team, there was a different generation. There is a new generation now. I have learnt a lot. A lot of credit to Dravid and Rohit for this environment." India will meet England in the second semifinal of the tournament at Adelaide Oval on November 10. They finished their Group stage at the top of the table with eight points and four wins in five matches. (ANI)

