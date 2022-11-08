Left Menu

Soccer-Phillips hoping for England World Cup spot after injury return

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 08:55 IST
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips said he has not given up hope of making England's World Cup squad after making a full recovery from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since September. Phillips, who joined City from Leeds United in the close season, underwent surgery to fix a recurring shoulder issue and with Southgate naming his World Cup squad on Thursday the 26-year-old knows he may have run out of time to secure a spot.

City manager Pep Guardiola said he would name him on the bench for Wednesday's League Cup meeting with Chelsea, giving him one last chance to catch Southgate's eye, and Phillips has no doubts that his injury woes are in the past. "The shoulder's perfectly fine now," Phillips told the BBC. "I've gone through a seven-week process of recovering as fast as I possibly can for the World Cup. Everything is going great.

"I spoke to Gareth (after surgery) and told him about my situation," said Phillips. "I said I understood if he didn't select me but he reassured me that, 'as long as you're fit enough and you prove you're progressing well, there's always a chance you'll be called up'. "I've done everything in my power to be as fit as possible and hopefully I'll be involved."

