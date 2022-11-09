Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Dejounte Murray, Hawks hand Bucks first loss

Dejounte Murray took over the reins for injured Trae Young and finished with 25 points and 11 assists Monday night as the host Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season, 117-98. Rookie AJ Griffin, who had 23 points combined in his first five NBA games, came off the bench to score 24, helping the Hawks win their third straight and avenge an earlier loss at Milwaukee.

Soccer-Gnabry hat-trick helps Bayern crush Werder 6-1 to go four points clear

Champions Bayern Munich delivered a scintillating first-half performance to demolish visitors Werder Bremen 6-1 on Tuesday and open up a four-point lead at the top of the table. Bayern's fifth straight league win, which included a Serge Gnabry hat-trick, equalled the Bundesliga record for the longest unbeaten run against one team, with Bayern having now gone 26 league matches without defeat against Werder.

Netflix explores investing in live sports, bids for streaming rights- WSJ

Netflix Inc is exploring investments in live sports broadcasting and has recently bid for the streaming rights for sports leagues, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company recently bid for the streaming rights for the ATP tennis tour for some European countries, including France and the U.K., but dropped out, the report said.

Golf-Jessica Korda to miss rest of LPGA season with back injury

Six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda said on Tuesday that she will miss the rest of the LPGA season with a back injury but expects to return "healthier and stronger" next year. There are two events left in the LPGA's 2022 season starting with this week's Pelican Women's Championship in Florida, where Korda's younger sister Nelly Korda is the defending champion, and the Nov. 17-20 CME Group Tour Championship.

LGBT activists protest at FIFA Museum ahead of World Cup in Qatar

A few dozen people protested in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich on Tuesday to press for the rights of the LGBT+ community ahead of the World Cup hosted by Gulf state Qatar. Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has told German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality was "damage in the mind", as the Gulf state prepares to host the global tournament in less than two weeks. In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality, which is illegal in the conservative Muslim country.

Soccer-United States defender Richards to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

United States centre back Chris Richards will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the tournament in Qatar, the Crystal Palace defender said on Tuesday. Richards, who appeared in five World Cup qualifying matches for the United States, suffered the injury in September after playing three Premier League games for Palace this season.

Tennis-Garcia outguns Sabalenka in Texas to win WTA Finals

France's Caroline Garcia put on a serving masterclass to claim the biggest title of her career on Monday by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Garcia covered her face with her hands and fell on her back after a Sabalenka forehand sailed wide on match point to earn her fourth title of the year.

'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter

Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad." The Qatar decision has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations, since it was first announced.

Tennis-Kazakhstan down hosts Britain in Billie Jean King Cup finals, Australia win

Kazakhstan began their Billie Jean King Cup finals campaign with victory over hosts Britain on Tuesday while seven-times champions Australia saw off Slovakia in the opening tie. Formerly called the Fed Cup, the event was renamed in honour of American 12-time major winner King and restructured into a 'World Cup of tennis' format concluding with 12 nations competing over one week for the title.

