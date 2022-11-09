Fantasy sports app Howzat launches its new campaign called the Wish Cup for the T20 World Cup

Howzat, India's fastest-growing fantasy platform with the tagline Sabse Zyada Winners, has launched its latest campaign, the Howzat Wish Cup, for the T20 World Cup 2022. Featuring a whopping prize pool of ₹500 crore, Howzat's Wish Cup is themed around making fantasy players' wishes come true through lucrative rewards in exciting contests.

The campaign is being promoted by Howzat's current brand ambassadors Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, and Irfan Pathan. The brand recently signed Sanju Samson as their newest brand ambassador, who is also endorsing the campaign and attracting the country's youth to fantasy gaming. The campaign offers a lot of cash prizes, cars, motorbikes, iPhones, and other rewards in various contests and leagues.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Bharat Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing at Junglee Games, said, ''With the Wish Cup, we have been able to break through the clutter in the gaming world and set a new benchmark. This season, we are also building on our motto of Sabse Zyada Winners, which will encourage players to play more and win more. We believe this campaign will prove to be a game-changer in fantasy cricket in the country. And with Sanju Samson joining our strong line-up of brand ambassadors, it will surely get even bigger.'' The campaign is aligned with the T20 World Cup schedule, ending on 13th November 2022. The platform offers an exclusive line-up of World Cup-themed contests like World Cup Leaderboard, World Cup Streak, Super 11, and many more. Also taking a prominent position in the campaign are kabaddi contests like Kabaddi Streak and Kabaddi Weekly Leaderboard, which are actively engaging kabaddi enthusiasts. Players aged 18 and above can join entertaining Howzat contests every day during the campaign and leverage their sports skills to win coveted prizes.

About Howzat Howzat is a leading fantasy sports platform that offers sports fans an exciting fantasy sports experience by combining sports, skills, and cash prizes. Users can select their own virtual teams in cricket, football, and kabaddi on Howzat by selecting players from real teams playing matches in the real world and compete with other users for cash prizes. The platform is legally certified, secure, and trusted by 20 million+ regular fantasy sports players from all over India.

