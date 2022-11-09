Pakistan holds record of most wins over a team in T20Is, gets 18th win over New Zealand

Following their seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinal in the ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney, Pakistan recorded its 18th T20I win over the Kiwis. Pakistan's total of 18 wins in T20Is over New Zealand is a record for most wins by a team the other in the history of the shortest format.

The second and third position are held by India, which has 17 wins each over West Indies and Sri Lanka in T20Is. Lastly, it is England which has 17 wins over Pakistan in T20Is.

Coming to the match, opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 152/4 in their 20 overs. Left struggling at 49/3 in eight overs, skipper Kane Williamson (46 off 42 balls) built a 68-run stand with all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who scored a valuable 53* off 35 balls consisting of three fours and a six. Mitchell and James Neesham (16*) helped their side achieve a defendable total on a slow surface. Pacer Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 2/24. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz also took a wicket.

Chasing 153, Pakistan openers Babar Azam (53) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) found form at a perfect time. Both hit valuable half-centuries and added 105 runs for the first wicket in 76 balls. Mohammad Haris also played a key knock of 30 off 26 balls after Trent Boult dismissed both openers. But Pakistan finished the match with seven wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Rizwan got the 'Man of the Match' for his half-century. Pakistan will play either India or England in the final of the tournament.

Brief Score: New Zealand 152/4 (Daryl Mitchell 53*, Kane Williamson 46; Shaheen Afridi 2-24) vs Pakistan: 153/3 in 19.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 57, Babar Azam 53, Trent Boult 2/33). (ANI)

