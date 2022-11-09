Soccer-Morocco to play Georgia in World Cup warm-up game
Morocco have arranged a World Cup warm-up international against Georgia next Thursday, six days before their opening game of the tournament in Qatar. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation said the match would be hosted in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 17.
Morocco will compete in Group F at the World Cup and play their opening match against Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Nov. 23. They will also play Belgium and Canada in the group stage. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
