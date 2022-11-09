Left Menu

Soccer-Morocco to play Georgia in World Cup warm-up game

Morocco have arranged a World Cup warm-up international against Georgia next Thursday, six days before their opening game of the tournament in Qatar. They will also play Belgium and Canada in the group stage. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:38 IST
Soccer-Morocco to play Georgia in World Cup warm-up game

Morocco have arranged a World Cup warm-up international against Georgia next Thursday, six days before their opening game of the tournament in Qatar. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation said the match would be hosted in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 17.

Morocco will compete in Group F at the World Cup and play their opening match against Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Nov. 23. They will also play Belgium and Canada in the group stage. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022