Yorkshire sign all-rounder David Wiese for T20 Blast, Yash Vagadia signs rookie contract

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has announced the signing of Namibian all-rounder David Wiese. The club also announced that Yash Vagadia has also signed a rookie cricket with the club.

"The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to announce the overseas signing of David Wiese for 2023 and rookie contract for Yash Vagadia," said a statement from Yorkshire Cricket on Wednesday. Wiese will represent the Yorkshire Vikings in the T20 Blast following a successful spell at Headingley with the Northern Superchargers this summer.

The all-rounder is vastly experienced in T20 and franchise cricket and will offer added strength with both bat and ball. The 37-year-old has taken over 250 List A T20 wickets and scored 3,666 runs to date, producing match-winning moments in The Hundred last season.

Darren Gough, The Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Managing Director of Cricket said: "I am thrilled that we have got David over the line so early. David is a proven winner who will offer us some vital experience in the T20 format." "His desire to constantly improve his game is one of the reasons why he has been so successful around the world."

David Wiese said: "I am delighted to have signed with Yorkshire CCC for the T20 blast." "I really enjoyed myself at Headingley during The Hundred and look forward to be part of such a prestigious club," he added.

Vagadia has signed his first rookie contract after a strong year in 2022. The 18-year-old will join the professional squad from June 1 as he continues his studies reading Natural Sciences at Durham University.

Vagadia had a breakthrough second half of 2022 which saw him pick up the 'Academy Player of the Year' award. The batting all-rounder averaged 54 with the bat in the three-day championship competition, including two centuries in a match versus Lancashire. Gough said: "It is important that we support him during his studies at university as we want him to excel on and off the field."

"Yash will be welcomed back into the team whenever time allows, and I will be keeping an eye on his progress until his summer contract begins." Vagadia said: "I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to be a professional cricketer, and I am really looking forward to getting started this winter at Headingley."

"I am also excited to embrace the challenge of balancing my degree at Durham University whilst also improving my skills and growing as a player in order to have a successful season," Vagadia signed off. (ANI)

