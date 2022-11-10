Left Menu

Asian Boxing C'ships: Sumit, Govind Kumar clinch bronze medals

Later tonight, six-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), and Narender (92+kg) will all take to the ring to secure their berth in the final.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:49 IST
Asian Boxing C'ships: Sumit, Govind Kumar clinch bronze medals
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jordan

After suffering defeats in their semi-final bouts, the 2022 Thailand Open Champion duo of Sumit and Govind Kumar Sahani both secured bronze at the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday. Govind (48kg) was up against Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan and started off his bout trying to block his opponent's punches and attack with counterpunches but he could not sustain that strategy for long. His Kazakh opponent, the 2021 Youth World Championship gold medalist, dominated the next two rounds and inflicted a 0:4 defeat on the boxer from Gorakhpur, as per a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) press release.

Sumit (75kg) was involved in a tough matchup against the reigning Asian Champion Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan and in spite of his best efforts, failed to take control of the bout and suffered a 0:5 defeat by unanimous decision. Later tonight, six-time Asian medalists Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), and Narender (92+kg) will all take to the ring to secure their berth in the final.

Five Indian women pugilists including 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen (63kg) will be fighting for gold in the final of the tournament on Friday. The other women boxers competing in the final will be Alfiya Pathan (81+kg), Saweety (81kg), and Minakshi (52kg)

Saweety who punched her way into the final after defeating the native Lina Jaber by RSC in the second round late on Wednesday night will face Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan in the final. After the conclusion of the women's finals tomorrow, the finals for the men's category will be conducted on Saturday.

The competition witnessed the participation of around 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022