Soccer-Urawa Red Diamonds name Skorza as Rodriguez replacement

The 50-year-old former defender replaces Ricardo Rodriguez, who parted company with the twice continental champions at the end of the just concluded J1 League season. Urawa finished a disappointing ninth in the domestic title race this year but have reached the Asian Champions League final, which is due to be played in February.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:07 IST
Asian Champions League finalists Urawa Red Diamonds have appointed Poland's Maciej Skorza as their new coach, the Japanese club announced on Thursday. The 50-year-old former defender replaces Ricardo Rodriguez, who parted company with the twice continental champions at the end of the just concluded J1 League season.

Urawa finished a disappointing ninth in the domestic title race this year but have reached the Asian Champions League final, which is due to be played in February. Skorza previously worked as head coach of Wisla Krakow, where he won the Polish title in 2008 and 2009 before repeating the feat with Lech Poznan in 2015 and 2022.

Urawa reached the Asian Champions League final by beating Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim, BG Pathum United from Thailand and twice champions Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea. They will face the winners of west Asia's knockout rounds, with matches between the eight qualifiers being played in early February.

The first leg of the final will be held in west Asia on Feb. 19 with Urawa hosting the second leg on Feb. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

