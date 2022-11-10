Left Menu

Second Northeast Olympic Games begin in Shillong

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the second edition of the Northeast Olympic Games here on Thursday.Over 3,000 athletes from the region will participate across 18 sports disciplines.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:17 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the second edition of the Northeast Olympic Games here on Thursday.

Over 3,000 athletes from the region will participate across 18 sports disciplines. The first edition was held in Manipur in 2018. ''Sports are very critical in shaping the mind and personality of the youths,'' Sangma said while addressing the inaugural function at the SAI complex here.

Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh said the aim of organising the games is to encourage more participation of youths to discover talents for higher-level competitions.

Disciplines in the games include archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, wushu, cycling, golf, weightlifting and wrestling.

