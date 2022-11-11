Left Menu

India's loss to UK in T20 world cup cricket match felt in UN Human Rights Council

Indian cricket fans were hoping for an exhilarating final match against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday but were left disappointed after the loss to England.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-11-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 00:32 IST
India's loss to UK in T20 world cup cricket match felt in UN Human Rights Council

India’s disheartening loss to England in the T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal in Australia was felt in far-away Geneva where the UN Human Rights Council was meeting to examine India’s human rights record under the Universal Periodic Review process.

The Universal Periodic Review of India’s human rights record is underway at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council. In brief statements, UN Member States voiced their recommendations and concerns to India over various issues.

As the delegate from the United Kingdom concluded his brief remarks, he said to laughter from the delegates, “thank you and I didn't even mention the cricket.” Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma, delivering India’s closing remarks at the review, responded, “Unlike my colleague from the UK, we have absolutely no reason today to refer to cricket.” A clinical England annihilated an out-of-sync India by 10 wickets to sail into the T20 World Cup final as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler’s relentless hitting mortified Rohit Sharma’s clueless attack, here on Thursday. Indian cricket fans were hoping for an exhilarating final match against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday but were left disappointed after the loss to England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022