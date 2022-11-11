Rugby-Munster add South Africa A to list of famous scalps

Munster continued their rich tradition of beating touring sides from the southern hemisphere with a surprise 28-14 win over South Africa A in front of a crowd of 41,400 in the first-ever rugby match at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh. A weakened Munster side, without several regulars and including three academy players, outscored the South Africans by four tries to two after leading 21-7 at halftime at the traditional Gaelic games venue.

Shane Daly went over early for the home side and Munster’s other tries came from veteran winger Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron and Mike Haley. Ben Healey kicked four conversions. South Africa A, with several players looking to stake claims for places in next year’s World Cup squad, were lifted by tries from Aphelele Fassie and Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Munster have had past success over both touring All Blacks and Wallaby teams but this was their first victory over a South African side. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

