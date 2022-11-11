Left Menu

Uruguay name Suárez and Cavani for last World Cup campaign

PTI | Montevideo | Updated: 11-11-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 09:27 IST
Uruguay name Suárez and Cavani for last World Cup campaign
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Strikers Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and other veteran Uruguay players will be at the World Cup in Qatar after coach Diego Alonso included them in his squad named Thursday.

Suárez and Cavani, both 35, are expected to play in their fourth and last World Cup. Three other veteran members of the squad were also named — goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defenders Diego Godín and Martín Cáceres.

Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana. The team's first match in Qatar will be against South Korea on Nov. 24.

Alonso included Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in his squad even though the player is still recovering from right thigh surgery.

Uruguay: Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastián Sosa, (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godín (Velez Sarsfield), José María Giménez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Martín Cáceres (Los Ángeles Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Matías Viña (Roma), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), José Luis Rodríguez (Nacional).

Midfielders: Matías Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolás De la Cruz (River Plate), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense) and Facundo Torres (Orlando City).

Forwards: Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Luis Suárez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maximiliano Gómez (Trabzonspor). AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022