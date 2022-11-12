Left Menu

Bayern, Celtic fined by UEFA for offensive fan banners

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 12-11-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 09:58 IST
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Switzerland

Bayern Munich and Celtic were fined by UEFA for fans showing banners judged to be offensive at Champions League games.

Bayern fans spelled out an expletive on a pitch-side barrier fence to protest the 70 euros ($72) ticket price they had to pay at the stadium of Czech opponent Viktoria Plzen on Oct. 12.

That's the maximum price traveling fans can be charged to attend a Champions League game since UEFA set the limit three years ago.

UEFA fined Bayern 15,000 euros ($15,500) for a disciplinary charge of a "provocative message of an offensive nature." Celtic was fined 17,500 euros ($18,000) for the club's second disciplinary case this season of displaying a slogan opposing the British monarchy.

The banner at a home game against Leipzig on Oct. 11 read: "Against hunger and the crown." Celtic has historic links to the republican movement in Ireland and many fans traditionally oppose the British monarchy.

