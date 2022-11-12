Left Menu

Rugby-Capuozzo double secures historic win for Italy over Australia

Italy, who led 17-8 at halftime, scored two of their three tries while he was in the sin-bin. Despite their poor performance, however, Australia might still have won it when Neville crossed for a try after the hooter, but Donaldson could not direct his pressure conversion on target.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:14 IST
Rugby-Capuozzo double secures historic win for Italy over Australia
Image Credit: Flickr

Livewire fullback Ange Capuozzo scored a brace of tries as Italy claimed a historic first victory over Australia at the 19th attempt with a 28-27 triumph in Florence on Saturday.

Replacement flyhalf Ben Donaldson, making his debut, had the chance to convert a late Australian score for the win, but put his effort wide of the posts to signal jubilant celebrations from the Italian players. Winger Pierre Bruno also scored a try for home side, who were full value for the victory and might have won by a greater margin had they not missed out on 14 points with kickable penalties and conversions.

"It means a lot for the boys, they grafted hard all game and we dug deep," Welsh-born Italy scrumhalf Stephen Varney said. "We are building well. We are proud to be part of this team and have great leaders. Capuozzo is an amazing payer, he has turned up all year and put in strong performances. I'm really happy for him."

Australia scored tries through winger Tom Wright, flanker Fraser McReight, prop Tom Robertson and lock Cadeyrn Neville, but gave away too many penalties through indiscipline and were poor on their own set-piece when in attacking positions. "The boys are extremely disappointed," Australia captain Allan Alaalatoa told reporters. "Turnovers really hurt us, especially the ones that we can control. That was the difference in the game."

The defeat continued a miserable year for Australia in which they have lost eight tests, piling the pressure on head coach Dave Rennie 10 months out from the World Cup in France. They face Ireland next Saturday and complete their autumn series against Wales. Italy host South Africa in their final fixture next weekend.

The Wallabies wilted against a fired-up Italy, who have been much improved since New Zealand-born coach Kieran Crowley took charge, and matched their opponents in the physical battle and applied pressure to their set-piece. Australia were not accurate enough when they did have chances to score, notably from attacking line-outs having turned down relatively simple shots at goal from penalties.

Discipline has been the Wallabies' Achilles heel this year and it was again the case as they gave away 16 penalties and had a yellow card for scrumhalf Jake Gordon. Italy, who led 17-8 at halftime, scored two of their three tries while he was in the sin-bin.

Despite their poor performance, however, Australia might still have won it when Neville crossed for a try after the hooter, but Donaldson could not direct his pressure conversion on target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022