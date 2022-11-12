Left Menu

Soccer-Napoli hold off Udinese fightback to seal 11th successive win

Napoli almost squandered the chance of setting a club record of 11 consecutive Serie A victories within a season when they let slip a three-goal advantage before securing a 3-2 home win over Udinese on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:43 IST
Napoli almost squandered the chance of setting a club record of 11 consecutive Serie A victories within a season when they let slip a three-goal advantage before securing a 3-2 home win over Udinese on Saturday. Victor Osimhen put the league leaders ahead after 15 minutes when he elegantly headed home a cross from Elif Elmas.

Piotr Zielinski doubled the lead in the 31st minute with a shot from the edge of the box after being played in by Hirving Lozano. The hosts continued to press in the second half and Elmas was set free by Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa in the 58th minute to add the third.

Udinese reduced the deficit 11 minutes from time when Isaac Success chested the ball to Ilija Nestorovski who fired the ball into the net. Lazar Samardzic pulled another goal back three minutes later and Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti cut a frustrated figure as his side held firm in the closing stages to secure the victory.

Napoli top the standings with 41 points, 11 ahead of Lazio who play Juventus on Sunday before the World Cup break. Udinese are in eighth place.

