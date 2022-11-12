Soccer-Bentancur's late double gives Spurs win in thriller against Leeds

Tottenham Hotspur produced a thrilling late fightback to beat Leeds United 4-3 in a Premier League thriller as Rodrigo Bentancur scored two late goals on Saturday. Antonio Conte's side were heading for a third successive home league defeat after Rodrigo's brace gave Leeds a 3-2 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining.

But Bentancur's deflected shot made it 3-3 in the 81st minute and two minutes later he was set up by Dejan Kulusevski for a simple finish to stun the visitors. Leeds, who had led early on through the in-form Crysencio Summerville, ended the match with 10 men after Tyler Adams was shown a second yellow card in the closing stages.

Tottenham had twice come from behind to level, with goals by Harry Kane and Ben Davies. Victory lifted Tottenham into third place with 29 points from 15 games with Leeds on 15 points in 14th place.

