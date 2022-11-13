Left Menu

Motor racing-Fittipaldi joins Red Bull driver programme

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 00:03 IST
Motor racing-Fittipaldi joins Red Bull driver programme

Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi announced on Saturday that he was joining Red Bull's driver academy, a step that could move him closer to becoming the fifth member of his family to race in Formula One. The U.S.-born 21-year-old, grandson of double world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, broke the news during a television interview at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and posted a picture on Twitter of himself with Red Bull motorsport head Helmut Marko.

Fittipaldi is in his first full season in Formula Two with Charouz, sixth in the championship with a round to spare but tied on points with India's fifth-placed Jehan Daruvala and fourth-placed Australian Jack Doohan. He was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy before leaving last year.

"On future plans, let's see, but I'm very happy for being part of the Red Bull drivers' academy," he told Reuters at the Interlagos paddock. The four Fittipaldis to race in Formula One are 1972 and 1974 champion Emerson, Enzo's brother Pietro, great-uncle Wilson and cousin Christian.

Pietro, a reserve driver at Haas, was the last Brazilian on the Formula One grid when he replaced Romain Grosjean for two races in 2020. Brazil, one of the most successful countries in the sport's history, has not had a regular race driver since Felipe Massa's retirement in 2017.

"Very special news at a critical moment (for Brazil) as we haven't had a driver in F1 for years," Emerson told Reuters at Interlagos. "These emerging talents are our hope," he added, also praising this season's F2 champion Felipe Drugovich who is now a reserve for Aston Martin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022