Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says

Cristiano Ronaldo retains the support of his Portugal team mates despite his recent problems, midfielder Bernardo Silva said as the side prepare for their eighth World Cup tournament in Qatar. "The reality is when you’ve got a player like Cristiano, it’s natural that sometimes you play for him because he can win you the game in the final minutes," Silva told the FIFA website.

Soccer-Leicester beat West Ham 2-0 after Maddison injury scare

Leicester City beat West Ham United 2-0 with goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes on Saturday to complete a hat-trick of away wins in the Premier League, though Maddison gave England fans a brief scare when he went off for treatment. Leicester, who lost their first five away games this season, needed just eight minutes to take the lead when a counter-attacking move finished with an unmarked Maddison firing his shot into the roof of the net at the far post.

NBA-Suspended Nets guard Irving to miss sixth straight game, report says

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving's team-imposed, minimum five-game suspension for promoting an anti-Semitic documentary will extend to a sixth game, according to an ESPN report on Saturday. The Nets' game on Saturday at the Los Angeles Clippers marked the fifth contest of the suspension imposed on Irving but head coach Jacque Vaughn said in the report he would not be reinstated for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Soccer-Willock stunner sinks Chelsea in gritty Newcastle win

Joe Willock's thunderous second-half goal earned Newcastle United a statement 1-0 win over Chelsea at St James' Park on Saturday and consolidated third place in the Premier League in their final fixture before the World Cup. Miguel Almiron cut inside Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and nudged the ball into the path of the onrushing Willock, who unleashed a powerful first-time effort that flew past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to bag his second league goal in as many games.

Soccer-Nunez and Firmino on target as Liverpool prove too strong for Saints

Liverpool's South American strikers Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino propelled the team to a 3-1 home win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday in their final match before the season pauses for the World Cup. The victory took Liverpool into sixth place in the league standings on 22 points after 14 matches although Brighton & Hove Albion can climb back above them when they play Aston Villa on Sunday. Southampton are 19th on 12 points after 15 games.

Soccer-Slick Bournemouth outclass struggling Everton again

Bournemouth thumped Everton for the second time this week as goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and substitute Jaidon Anthony gave them a 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. The hosts had snapped a run of four straight losses by knocking Everton out of the League Cup with a 4-1 home victory on Tuesday and they outclassed the Merseysiders again, condemning them to a fifth league defeat in seven matches.

Motor racing-Russell the star as Mercedes win Sao Paulo sprint

George Russell gave Mercedes their first win of the Formula One season in the Sao Paulo sprint on Saturday, with seven-times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row for Sunday's Brazilian grand prix. The 100-km race set the grid for the main event at Interlagos, the penultimate grand prix of the season, but also carried important points for some of the top eight finishers.

Soccer-Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to extend Premier League lead

Arsenal brushed aside bottom club Wolverhampton Wanders 2-0 on Saturday with both goals from captain Martin Odegaard to take a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League going into a mid-season break for the World Cup. The Norwegian midfielder, one of the revelations of Arsenal's swashbuckling early-season form, slotted his first into a gaping net in the 55th minute after a Fabio Vieira cross at the end of a typically clever passing by the visitors.

Tennis-Australia knock out Britain to set up BJK Cup final clash with Switzerland

Australia edged hosts Britain 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Saturday to move into the final where they will look to win their first title since 1974 when they take on Switzerland. Storm Sanders was Australia's hero after she won the first singles rubber before returning for the deciding doubles match alongside 38-year-old Samantha Stosur.

Soccer-Forest edge out Palace to move off the bottom

Morgan Gibbs-White grabbed the only goal as Nottingham Forest beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday to ensure that they will not spend Christmas at the bottom of the Premier League. Forest's third victory of the season in their final game before the World Cup break lifted them off the bottom of the standings to 18th place on 13 points, one ahead of Southampton, who lost 3-1 to Liverpool, and three ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were facing leaders Arsenal later on Saturday.

