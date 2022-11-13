Scoreboard: T20WC Final; PAK vs ENG

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England here on Sunday.

Pakistan Innings: Mohammad Rizwan b Sam Curran 15 Babar Azam c and b Adil Rashid 32 Mohammad Haris c Stokes b Adil Rashid 8 Shan Masood c Livingstone b Sam Curran 38 Iftikhar Ahmed c Jos Buttler b Stokes 0 Shadab Khan c Chris Woakes b Chris Jordan 20 Mohammad Nawaz c Livingstone b Sam Curran 5 Mohammad Wasim Jr c Livingstone b Chris Jordan 4 Shaheen Afridi not out 5 Haris Rauf not out 1 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-6, NB-1) 9 Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs) Fall of Wickets: 29-1, 45-2, 84-3, 85-4, 121-5, 123-6, 129-7, 131-8.

Bowler: Ben Stokes 4-0-32-1, Chris Woakes 3-0-26-0, Sam Curran 4-0-12-3, Adil Rashid 4-1-22-2, Chris Jordan 4-0-27-2, Liam Livingstone 1-0-16-0.

