T20 WC, Final: Stokes deserves to win "Player of the Match" in final, says Sam Curran after win over Pakistan

The "Player of the Tournament" Sam Curran on Sunday said that the star of the match Ben Strokes deserved to win the "Player of the match" instead of him, as the all-rounder played a match-winning knock of 52 runs to help England lift the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy. Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

" I don't think I should be getting this, I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final and he does it so many times for us, he should get this (PoTM.). We are going to enjoy this occasion and it is very special. Big square boundaries, so I knew my into-the-wicket type bowling would work and try to make them hit the square of the wicket. We felt the wicket was not as good as we thought it would be. It was nipping around everywhere and it was challenging to chase. I go into the wicket with my slower balls and try to keep the batsmen guessing. We are World Champions, how good," Sam Curran said in the post-match presentation. The 24-year-old added the wicket of Pakistan dangerman Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan as well as Mohammad Nawaz, to finish with a remarkable 3/12 off four overs and the second-best figures in a T20 World Cup Final.

Curran was declared as the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup with a total of 13 wickets in the event with an average of 11.38. The star bowlers took three wickets for 12 in the final clash against Pakistan. Curran's match-defining spell earned him the Player of the Match, while his outstanding form throughout secured the Player of the Tournament honours. Curran also is the first specialist bowler to win the award.

"Incredibly special (to have Stokes). He is someone I look up to and always turns up when the team needs him, people question him but there's no questioning him, he's the man. To be honest, I am a little bit lost for words, it has been a great tournament. First time for me in a World Cup and we have won it. Amazing crowd. I wanted to be adaptable coming into the tournament. I haven't bowled much at death before and that is one area I want to keep improving. I want to improve my batting though it is tough to get to bat in this line-up. How good is it to be a World Champ (smiles)!" he added. Coming to the match, put to bat first by England, Pakistan was reduced to 137/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored most of their side's runs.

Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the finals. Spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes got one wicket. Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010.

Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Shaheen, Wasim and Shadab picked one each. (ANI)

