Soccer-Wuhan defeat leaves Shandong top of Chinese Super League

Wuhan Three Towns lost their grip on top spot in the Chinese Super League when a 3-1 defeat by Henan Longmen on Sunday saw them replaced by defending champions Shandong Taishan. Second-half goals from Zhong Yihao, Yang Shuai and Guido Carrillo condemned Wuhan to defeat after Xie Pengfei had put them in front and Shandong now hold a three-point advantage after their 4-0 win over bottom side Hebei FC on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 20:17 IST
Wuhan Three Towns lost their grip on top spot in the Chinese Super League when a 3-1 defeat by Henan Longmen on Sunday saw them replaced by defending champions Shandong Taishan.

Second-half goals from Zhong Yihao, Yang Shuai and Guido Carrillo condemned Wuhan to defeat after Xie Pengfei had put them in front and Shandong now hold a three-point advantage after their 4-0 win over bottom side Hebei FC on Saturday. Brazilian striker Cryzan launched a flurry of second-half goals for Shandong from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute before further efforts from Chen Pu two minutes later and Wu Xinghan in the 66th put the result beyond doubt in Jinan.

Cryzan hit Shandong's fourth 10 minutes from time and Hao Wei's side now occupy top spot for the first time this season. The win was Shandong's 20th in 25 games so far this season and moves them to 62 points, three more than Wuhan with nine rounds of games remaining.

Shanghai Port won their third game in a row to remain in third place with a 3-0 win over Shenzhen FC, with the former champions having the points wrapped up inside the opening 25 minutes after goals from Lu Wenjun, Wang Shenchao and Wu Lei. Port are six points ahead of Zhejiang FC, Henan Longmen and Beijing Guoan in the battle for the third and final qualifying spot in next year's Asian Champions League.

Zhejiang were held to a 3-3 draw by Cangzhou Mighty Lions while Beijing secured a 3-1 win over Wuhan Yangtze thanks to goals from Samuel Adegbenro, Wang Gang and Kang Sang-woo. Eight-time champions Guangzhou FC, who are second-bottom, drew 1-1 with Dalian Pro to slightly improve their hopes of avoiding relegation, though they remain four points from the safety zone.

Guangzhou City, one point ahead of their city rivals, lost 1-0 to Meizhou Hakka, while Chengdu Rongcheng handed Shanghai Shenhua a 3-2 defeat and Tiajin Tigers beat Changchun Yatai by the same scoreline.

