T20 WC: Sam Curran admits his IPL stints helped him evolve, deliver on big occasions in international cricket

Following his side's ICC T20 World Cup win, England all-rounder Sam Curran admitted that his stints in the Indian Premier League helped him evolve and deliver on big occasions in international cricket. Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"I loved my time there. Learnt a lot from these guys. It is fantastic learning from guys who have played in these tournaments and big occasions. I am always trying to keep learning and improving. Who knows, hopefully, I will be back in IPL," said Curran after the match. Curran has represented Punjab Kings and most recently, Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he played under legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni.

Curran said that the pitch offered some great pace and bounce and his team were happy with the total they restricted Pakistan to. "It was a good pitch, challenged both and batters. We are happy with the win," he added.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by England, Pakistan was reduced to 137/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored most of their side's runs. Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the finals. Spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes got one wicket.

Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010. Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Shaheen, Wasim and Shadab picked one each.

Curran clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning spell in the finals. The all-rounder also won the 'Man of the Tournament' award and became the youngest to win it at age of 24. He finished the tournament with 13 wickets and the best bowling figures of 5/10.

Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23). (ANI)

