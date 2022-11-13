Sports News Roundup: Suspended Nets guard Irving to miss sixth straight game; Breakdancing holds firm to its roots but readies for Paris Olympic stage and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says

Cristiano Ronaldo retains the support of his Portugal team mates despite his recent problems, midfielder Bernardo Silva said as the side prepare for their eighth World Cup tournament in Qatar. "The reality is when you've got a player like Cristiano, it's natural that sometimes you play for him because he can win you the game in the final minutes," Silva told the FIFA website.

Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns

New Zealand's women's Rugby World Cup-winning captain Ruahei Demant praised the backing her Black Ferns team received on their way to winning the title but called for more support to help further grow the sport. The tournament hosts handed favourites England a 34-31 defeat in the final at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday in front of a record crowd of 42,579 to successfully defend their title.

Soccer-Leicester beat West Ham 2-0 after Maddison injury scare

Leicester City beat West Ham United 2-0 with goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes on Saturday to complete a hat-trick of away wins in the Premier League, though Maddison gave England fans a brief scare when he went off for treatment. Leicester, who lost their first five away games this season, needed just eight minutes to take the lead when a counter-attacking move finished with an unmarked Maddison firing his shot into the roof of the net at the far post.

NBA-Suspended Nets guard Irving to miss sixth straight game, report says

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving's team-imposed, minimum five-game suspension for promoting an anti-Semitic documentary will extend to a sixth game, according to an ESPN report on Saturday. The Nets' game on Saturday at the Los Angeles Clippers marked the fifth contest of the suspension imposed on Irving but head coach Jacque Vaughn said in the report he would not be reinstated for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Breakdancing holds firm to its roots but readies for Paris Olympic stage

Breakdancing is ready to embrace the Olympic spotlight with its Games debut less than two years away, as the pillar of hip-hop culture returned to its roots in New York this weekend. The Netherlands' India Sardjoe and United States' Victor Montalvo were crowned the Red Bull BC One World Final champions on Saturday in a celebration of breaking - as participants prefer to call it - in its New York home, as competitors turn their focus toward Olympic qualifying in 2023.

Soccer-Nunez and Firmino on target as Liverpool prove too strong for Saints

Liverpool's South American strikers Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino propelled the team to a 3-1 home win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday in their final match before the season pauses for the World Cup. The victory took Liverpool into sixth place in the league standings on 22 points after 14 matches although Brighton & Hove Albion can climb back above them when they play Aston Villa on Sunday. Southampton are 19th on 12 points after 15 games.

Motor racing-Honorary Brazilian Hamilton has Interlagos crowd behind him

Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit has become a stronghold for fans of seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and honorary Brazilian citizenship has made him even more of a 'local' hero. The 37-year-old Briton received the honour from the lower house of parliament this month as congressmen highlighted his deep connection with the country where he won his first title in 2008.

Tennis-Australia knock out Britain to set up BJK Cup final clash with Switzerland

Australia edged hosts Britain 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Saturday to move into the final where they will look to win their first title since 1974 when they take on Switzerland. Storm Sanders was Australia's hero after she won the first singles rubber before returning for the deciding doubles match alongside 38-year-old Samantha Stosur.

Mixed Martial Arts-Pereira stuns Adesanya to claim UFC middleweight crown

Brazil's Alex Pereira pulled off a stunning comeback to knock out Israel Adesanya in the fifth round and claim the UFC middleweight title and Zhang Weili choked out Carla Esparza to regain the strawweight belt at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

Behind on the judges' scorecards and running out of steam, Pereira unleashed a stunning combination of strikes in the final round to dethrone Adesanya, who had held the title for 3-1/2 years, in only his eighth professional MMA bout.

Soccer-Injured Davies named in Canada's World Cup squad

Canada named Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies in their squad for the World Cup on Sunday, putting to rest any doubts over whether the injured full back would be fit for the tournament in Qatar after picking up an injury. Davies, who plays as a forward for Canada, missed the German side's last two Bundesliga games after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month, with the 22-year-old tearing a muscle fibre in his right rear thigh.

