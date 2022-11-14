Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, November 13
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
NFL Bucs RB Leonard Fournette (hip) facing further tests Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette exited Sunday's win in Germany with a hip pointer and will undergo further testing, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-FOURNETTE, Field Level Media
-- Bills QB Josh Allen active vs. Vikings Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is active for Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-ALLEN, Field Level Media
-- Seahawks vs. Bucs (Munich, Germany), 9:30 a.m. Vikings at Bills, 1 p.m. Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. Broncos at Titans, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Browns at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Texans at Giants, 1 p.m. Saints at Steelers, 1 p.m. Colts at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. Cowboys at Packers, 4:25 p.m. Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m. Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ----
NBA Report: Heat C Omer Yurtseven to have ankle surgery Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven will have surgery on his injured left ankle, the Miami Herald reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-YURTSEVEN, Field Level Media
-- Oklahoma City at New York, Noon Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m. Utah at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m. Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ----
COLLEGE BASKETBALL North Carolina A&T at Iowa State, 1 p.m. Colorado at No. 11 Tennessee, 2 p.m. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oakland, 3 p.m. Arizona State at Texas Southern, 3 p.m. Youngstown State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m. Lindenwood at Missouri, 6 p.m. William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. ----
NHL Avalanche C Shane Bowers (upper body) out 6 weeks Colorado Avalanche forward Shane Bowers will be sidelined approximately six weeks with an upper-body injury, coach Jared Bednar confirmed Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-COL-BOWERS, Field Level Media
-- Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m. ----
SOCCER USWNT vs. Germany at Harrison, N.J., 5 p.m. ----
GOLF Brendan Steele (back) WDs in final round in Houston Brendan Steele withdrew during Sunday's final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open with a back injury. GOLF-PGA-STEELE, Field Level Media
-- PGA -- Cadence Bank Houston Open LPGA -- Pelican Women's Championship Champions -- Charles Schwab Cup Championship ----
TENNIS Nitto ATP Finals (Turin, Italy) WTA -- Billie Jean King Cup (Glasgow, Scotland) ----
EASPORTS IEM Brazil event returns in 2023 Intel Extreme Masters action will return to Brazil in 2023. ESPORTS-CSGO- IEM-BRAZIL-2023, Field Level Media
-- CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XVII Rio Major - Champions Stage
