Goa CM, other leaders congratulate international chess master Bhakti Kulkarni for bagging Arjuna Award

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other politicians have congratulated international chess master Bhakti Kulkarni hailing from the state for being chosen for the prestigious Arjuna Award.Indian grandmasters Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Kulkarni have bagged the countrys second highest sporting honour.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-11-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 09:07 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other politicians have congratulated international chess master Bhakti Kulkarni hailing from the state for being chosen for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Indian grandmasters Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Kulkarni have bagged the country's second highest sporting honour. They would be presented the award on November 30 during the National Sports Awards 2022 ceremony.

CM Sawant congratulated Kulkarni for the achievement on Monday night.

“Heartiest congratulations to Chess Player, International Master Bhakti Kulkarni on being conferred with the prestigious Arjun Award. A proud moment for the people of Goa,” Sawant tweeted.

Goa BJP MLA Krishna Daji Salkar also took to Twitter to congratulate Kulkarni.

“Hearty congratulations to #InternationalMaster and #WomanGrandmaster Goa Ms Bhakti Kulkarni for being conferred with the pregious #ArjunaAward for her achievements in Chess. First #GoanWoman and the first non Footballer to have won this award in Goa,” he said.

Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Goa general secretary Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik also congratulated Kulkarni.

“Dear Bhakti Kulkarni! You have made us proud! May you be blessed with many more checkmates against your sporting rivals. Congratulations for being Arjuna Award winner,” the TMC leader tweeted.

