ICC Women T20I Rankings: Nida Dar makes advances after fine performance in white-ball series against Ireland

Dar has been in form with both bat and ball during heer side's ongoing white-ball series with Ireland. The 35-year old is the leading run scorer and joint-highest wicket-taker in the series

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:36 IST
Nida Dar. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has received rewards for her fine performances against Ireland as she climbed to 35th position in the ICC Women's Player Rankings among batters and 15th in the list among bowlers. Dar has been in form with both bat and ball during her side's ongoing white-ball series with Ireland. The 35-year old is the leading run scorer and joint-highest wicket-taker in the series.

She scored a half-century during Pakistan's loss to Ireland in the opening game, following it with 28 in next match. Her teammate Nashra Sandhu has climbed four spots to level Ireland seamer Arlene Kelly on 25th spot.

Young Irish batter Gaby Lewis has also climbed to one spot to reach number 29 in batter rankings. Her teammate Orla Prendergast has also moved 12 places to 60th in batter rankings and climbed an impressive 18 spots to become world number 21 among all-rounders. The final match of the ODI series between Pakistan and Ireland make climbs in ODI rankings, with Pakistan's Omaima Sohail and Ireland's Lewis making advances. Sohail moved up by five sports to reach 42nd position and Lewis climbed to improve four spots to reach 30th position. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

