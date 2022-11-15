DC retain Pant, Shaw, Warner, Kuldeep; release 2 backup wicketkeepers

Delhi Capitals retained their core in Rishabh Pant, David Warner, and Prithvi Shaw while retaining 19 players on Tuesday. The IPL mini-auction is scheduled for December 23. The players who have been retained by the franchise from their last season's fifth-place finish include Indian internationals Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, along with Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal and Lalit Yadav.

Delhi Capitals have also retained six overseas players, including Australian batter David Warner, West Indies batter Rovman Powell, South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. The franchise has released four players which include Indian players Mandeep Singh, wicketkeeper KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert.

The Delhi Capitals traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders and brought all-rounder Aman Khan in his place. They will go into the auction with a purse of INR 19.45 crore and will look to fill in the remaining two overseas slots.

Delhi Capitals finished the 2022 edition fifth on the points table, narrowly missing out on the playoffs. They handed Rishabh Pant the captaincy reigns of the team in 2021 after Shreyas Iyer was sidelined due to an injury. The Delhi franchise then continued with Pant in IPL 2022 where the team won seven matches. (ANI)

