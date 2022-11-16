Sports News Roundup: Ruthless Djokovic crushes Rublev to reach last four in Turin; Red Bull driver rift adds spice to Abu Dhabi finale and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Barcelona's Lewandowski given three-game ban for red card

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three matches by the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) after he was sent off in his side's 2-1 win at Osasuna last week. Defender Gerard Pique, who was on the substitute bench, was given a four-game ban after he was shown a red card at halftime due to complaining to and insulting the referee in what was the last game of his career.

Soccer-Varane says Man Utd players affected by Ronaldo comments

France defender Raphael Varane said his Manchester United team mates were obviously affected by Cristiano Ronaldo's comments in a television interview that he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and felt betrayed by the Premier League side. In an explosive interview with TalkTV that has cast doubts about his future at the club, Ronaldo said he was being forced out of the side he joined in August 2021 for his second spell after winning eight major trophies with them from 2003-2009.

Tennis-Ruthless Djokovic crushes Rublev to reach last four in Turin

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals with a crushing 6-4 6-1 defeat of Russian Andrey Rublev at the Turin showpiece on Wednesday. After the first nine games went with serve, Djokovic switched on the afterburners to outclass Rublev.

Soccer-U.S. team tell service members they are also in Qatar defending human rights

The United States will do their part to defend human rights at the Qatar World Cup saying on Wednesday they would draw inspiration from American service members who had come to watch them train. After training on Tuesday with migrant workers who helped build the World Cup stadiums, the U.S. squad hosted local army and embassy personnel telling the crowd they were committed to the same values that they are defending.

Soccer-Dutch fans right to boycott World Cup-Van Gaal

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said Dutch fans who are boycotting the World Cup over human rights concern are right to do so but hopes that if his side get to next month's final they will at least watch the game on television. Van Gaal also repeated his assertion that Qatar should not be hosting the World Cup, but said it was because it was too small for the 32-team tournament and that hosting should be restricted to major football-playing countries.

Motor racing-Red Bull driver rift adds spice to Abu Dhabi finale

Formula One champion Max Verstappen heads into Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix facing questions about his character and behaviour after he refused to help team mate Sergio Perez at the last race in Brazil. The Red Bull rift could bring fresh drama to Yas Marina, the circuit where last year Verstappen won his first title and denied Lewis Hamilton a record eighth in a massively controversial clash.

Soccer-Qatar authorities apologise for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup

Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security staff that had appeared on a golf buggy next to the newly-opened Chedi Hotel at Katara Cultural Village.

Soccer-Son unsure if he can play in all of South Korea's games

South Korea captain Son Heung-min said he is unsure if he can play in all their matches at the Qatar World Cup starting on Sunday after undergoing surgery this month to stabilise a fracture around his left eye. Son was included in South Korea's squad for the tournament despite suffering a fractured eye socket playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League earlier this month.

Soccer-Openda's rapid rise could be tonic to Lukaku injury concerns

Lois Openda is a relative newcomer to the Belgium squad after debuting in June but after impressive form in Ligue 1 this season, the Lens striker could play a greater role at the World Cup than he might have imagined a few months ago. The injury cloud that hangs over striker Romelu Lukaku, which is likely to result in him missing most of the group stage in Qatar, has thrust Openda further into the spotlight.

Motor racing-Hamilton has one last shot to avoid first winless season

Lewis Hamilton has one more chance to avoid his first Formula One season without a win and it comes on Sunday in the place where last year he suffered one of the biggest blows of his career. The return to Abu Dhabi, where in 2021 Hamilton missed a record eighth title after a controversial late change to the safety car procedure while he was leading, offers the opportunity to end 2022 on a high.

