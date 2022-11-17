Left Menu

Soccer-Tunisia beat Iran in World Cup warm-up match

We had the best opportunities in the game before the penalty, we missed chances to score but most important was to prepare the team for England." Iran open their World Cup Group B campaign against England at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.

Tunisia beat Iran 2-0 with two second-half goals in a World Cup warm-up match played behind closed doors in Doha on Wednesday. Naim Sliti netted a 62nd-minute penalty after a handball from Iran’s Abolfazl Jalali, who was sent off, and defender Ali Abdi added a second seven minutes later.

"Not a good result, we don’t like to concede goals," Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said. "But it was a chance to give all the players 45 minutes on the pitch. We had the best opportunities in the game before the penalty, we missed chances to score but most important was to prepare the team for England."

Iran open their World Cup Group B campaign against England at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday. Tunisia’s first Group C game is on Tuesday against Denmark at the Education City Stadium. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

