Left Menu

Soccer-Costa Rica squad being flown to Iraq after immigration issues - INA

Costa Rica's squad will be flown to Iraq ahead of a warm-up friendly between the two countries ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, Iraq's state news agency INA said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:57 IST
Soccer-Costa Rica squad being flown to Iraq after immigration issues - INA
Representative image

Costa Rica's squad will be flown to Iraq ahead of a warm-up friendly between the two countries ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, Iraq's state news agency INA said on Thursday. ESPN reported that Costa Rica had called off Thursday's friendly against Iraq after its delegation, which was travelling to Iraq by bus on Wednesday night, was not allowed to enter the country without their passports being stamped.

Costa Rica's squad, who had reportedly requested that the Iraqi government allow them to enter the country without stamping their passports, then returned to their base in Kuwait. However, INA on Thursday cited their correspondent saying a private jet would take the Costa Rica squad from Kuwait to Basra, "to hold the friendly match agreed to be held today".

The football federations of Costa Rica and Iraq did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Costa Rica are in Group E with European heavyweights Spain and Germany -- who won the World Cup in 2010 and 2014 respectively -- as well as Asian powerhouse Japan. They open their group campaign against Spain on Wednesday.

Iraq did not qualify for this year's World Cup, which starts on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022