Left Menu

Rugby-France's Dupont, Boks' Du Toit banned after red cards in Marseille

Dupont took out the legs of Bok wing Cheslin Kolbe in the air during his side's 30-26 victory in Marseille on Saturday, the latter landing on his head in an ugly fall that ruled him out for the rest of the game. The entry point in terms of a sanction for the offence is eight weeks but an independent Disciplinary Committee has reduced Dupont’s ban to four after the panel found his actions were reckless rather than malicious.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:21 IST
Rugby-France's Dupont, Boks' Du Toit banned after red cards in Marseille
Representative image

France captain Antoine Dupont has been handed a four-match suspension following his red card against South Africa last weekend, while Springboks' loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit has been banned for three matches. Dupont took out the legs of Bok wing Cheslin Kolbe in the air during his side's 30-26 victory in Marseille on Saturday, the latter landing on his head in an ugly fall that ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The entry point in terms of a sanction for the offence is eight weeks but an independent Disciplinary Committee has reduced Dupont's ban to four after the panel found his actions were reckless rather than malicious. He also admitted guilt. It means he will miss Saturday's final autumn international test against Japan, two matches for Toulouse in the Top 14 and their Champions Cup fixture against Munster on Dec. 11.

Du Toit received a red card in the France game after a dangerous entry into a ruck saw him clash heads with centre Jonathan Danty. The Bok flanker had a potential six-week ban reduced to three as his actions were also deemed reckless rather than deliberate.

He will sit out South Africa's test against England at Twickenham on Nov. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022