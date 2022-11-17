Left Menu

Soccer-Ghana double sees off Swiss in World Cup warm-up

Both countries were using the match to prepare for their opening game at the World Cup in Qatar. Ghana take on Portugal in their Group H opener at Doha’s 974 Stadium next Thursday, while the Swiss play the same day against Cameroon in their opening Group G game at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Ghana scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes to secure a convincing 2-0 win over Switzerland in their World Cup warm-up friendly in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Defender Mohammed Salisu broke the deadlock with a looping header from a poorly defended corner as Ghana took a 70th-minute lead.

A storming run from Kamaldeen Sulemana four minutes later was blocked by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer but the ball popped up for Antoine Semenyo to fire home from close range. Both countries were using the match to prepare for their opening game at the World Cup in Qatar.

