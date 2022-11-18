50-over cricket is my strongest format: England batter Dawid Malan

England batter Dawid Malan scored a fantastic century against Australia and labelled the 50-over format of cricket his favourite after being named the player of the match at the Adelaide on Thursday. The left-hander also remarked that the ODI setup of the English team is tough to breach owing to the immense talent pool that the team boasts of and hoped that consistent performances could help him make the cut.

"I think 50-over cricket is my strongest format, but it is quite tough to get into this team. Hopefully, if I can keep performing like this I can make my mark," expressed Malan. He rued the opportunity to represent his team after being ruled out due to an injury in the semi-final and final of the T20 World Cup but was happy to put in a superb performance after regaining his fitness.

"Tough to miss those two games with all the work you've put in the last few years, but to come back here and prove my fitness with that hundred was exciting," mentioned the batter. Citing the possible reasons for the loss in the ODI, he said, "The pitch got better in the second innings, they bowled really well with the new ball. Maybe we were about 30 runs short. (On bowling) I was going to come on earlier but didn't fancy myself against Alex Carey with the short boundary."

In the first match of the three-match ODI series, Australia won the toss and elected to field first. It was a fine effort from the Australian bowlers, as they ran through the England top-order, reducing them to 118/5. But Dawid Malan mounted a brilliant fightback and scored a brilliant 134 off only 128 deliveries, as England posted a score of 287/9 in their 50 overs at the Adelaide Oval. He was given a helping hand by David Willey, who ended on an unbeaten 34.

Chasing a target of 288, David Warner and Travis Head put Australia in the front seat as the openers stitched up a 147-run stand for the opening wicket. But the fiery stand was broken by Chris Jordan who dismissed Head. The Australia opener went back to the pavilion after scoring a 69 of 57 deliveries. Steven Smith then came out to bat and the batter slammed England bowlers all around the ground while forming a partnership with Warner. The pair put up a score of 200 runs within 29 overs.

However, Warner's majestic stint on the crease was cut short as he was dismissed by David Willey after he had scored 86 runs in 84 balls. Warner's wicket led to Marnus Labuschagne to the ground but the batter could not do much as he was sent back to the pavilion after scoring four runs by Willey in the 31st over of the match. Alex Carey also departed after playing a small knock of 21 off 28 by Liam Dawson. Smith then held the fort and guided his team home by 6-wickets while slamming a stunning unbeaten 80 runs in 78 balls. (ANI)

