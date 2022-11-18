Left Menu

Ind vs NZ: Start of first T20I delayed due to rain

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 18-11-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 11:50 IST
Ind vs NZ: Start of first T20I delayed due to rain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The start of the first T20 International of the three-match series between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain here on Friday.

The toss was delayed due to continuous downpour as sparse crowd waited patiently at the Sky Stadium.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs as part of their tour of New Zealand.

Both the teams are coming into the match following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

While India lost to eventual champions England, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022