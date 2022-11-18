Left Menu

Soccer-Spain defender Gaya out of World Cup with injury, Balde called up

Spain left back Jose Gaya has withdrawn from their squad for the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an ankle injury in training, the team announced on Friday. Alejandro Balde will be Gaya's replacement in the squad for the 2010 world champions, with the 19-year-old earning his first senior call-up.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 19:17 IST
Soccer-Spain defender Gaya out of World Cup with injury, Balde called up

Spain left back Jose Gaya has withdrawn from their squad for the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an ankle injury in training, the team announced on Friday. The statement said that Gaya suffered a low-grade lateral sprain in his right ankle while training in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday and will return to Spain later on Friday.

Spain registered a friendly 3-1 win over Jordan in a warm-up game on Thursday, six days before they face Costa Rica in their World Cup opener. Luis Enrique's side are also due to play Germany and Japan in Group E. Alejandro Balde will be Gaya's replacement in the squad for the 2010 world champions, with the 19-year-old earning his first senior call-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022