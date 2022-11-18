Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Qatar v Ecuador World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats

When: Sunday Nov. 20, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET) Where: Al Bayt Stadium Capacity: 60,000 Key stats and facts: * World Cup hosts have never lost their opening game. * Qatar automatically qualified as hosts but the Gulf country also proved their worth by winning the Asian Cup in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 21:45 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Qatar v Ecuador World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats

Qatar play Ecuador in the World Cup in Doha on Sunday. When: Sunday Nov. 20, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium Capacity: 60,000

Key stats and facts: * World Cup hosts have never lost their opening game.

* Qatar automatically qualified as hosts but the Gulf country also proved their worth by winning the Asian Cup in 2019. * Striker Almoez Ali was Qatar's top scorer at the Asian Cup with nine goals but he has scored only once in 2022.

* This is Ecuador's fourth World Cup but they have qualified for the knockout stages only once in 2006, where they were eliminated in the last-16. * Ecuador's top scorer in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers was Michael Estrada (six goals).

* Ecuador did not pick Byron Castillo for the World Cup after the country's football federation decided not to include him following Chile's claim at the Court of Arbitration for Sport that he was ineligible to play in qualifying matches. Previous meetings:

* Qatar and Ecuador have played each other three times, with both teams winning once and one game ending in a draw. * The last time they played each other was in October 2018 when Qatar beat Ecuador 4-3 in a friendly in Doha. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Doha; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
2
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022