Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Refugee football fans lament last-minute rejection from Qatar World Cup

Syrian lawyer Amrou Sabahi had hoped to spend his first World Cup at the heart of the action, working behind the scenes at the stadiums in Qatar, the first Arab country to hold the crowning event of soccer. But when the tournament kicks off on Sunday, the 27-year-old will be watching from Spain, where he lives as a refugee, after his application to attend the Cup, was rejected.

Motor racing-Ricciardo set for Red Bull third driver role in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo is set for a return to Red Bull next season as their third driver, according to comments made by the Formula One squad's motorsport head Helmut Marko to German media. The Australian, who was handed his Formula One break by Red Bull, is without a drive for next season after agreeing to end his contract with McLaren one year early to make way for compatriot Oscar Piastri.

Baseball-Yankees' Judge named AL MVP, Cardinals Goldschmidt takes NL honors

Slugger Aaron Judge was named MVP of MLB's American League after producing a history making season with the New York Yankees while the St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt came through a crowded field to take the National League award on Thursday. There was little doubt Judge would collect the honor after vaulting himself into the pantheon of baseball greats when he broke Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, smashing 62 homers in the regular season.

NBA roundup: Royce O'Neale, Nets tip Blazers at buzzer

Royce O'Neale capped his first career triple-double by converting the tiebreaking tip-in with 0.7 second remaining as the visiting Brooklyn Nets earned a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. O'Neale totaled 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds -- and no play was bigger than how he finished Brooklyn's last possession.

Soccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar's World Cup stadium sites

Alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday, a last minute reversal which raised questions among some supporters about the host country's ability to deliver on promises to fans. The announcement comes two days before Sunday's kickoff of the World Cup, the first to be held in a conservative Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public.

Soccer-England captain Williamson says she has no interest in the men's World Cup

England captain Leah Williamson said on Friday that she had no interest in watching the upcoming men's World Cup in Qatar, adding that the tournament has a huge shadow over it. The 25-year-old Arsenal defender, who lifted the European Championship trophy earlier this year, said she wanted to use her voice to focus on the controversial issues regarding the tournament.

Tennis-Fritz reaches semis, Nadal signs off with win in Turin

American Taylor Fritz outlasted Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets and Rafa Nadal avoided matching his worst ever losing sequence with a 7-5 7-5 victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in round-robin play at the ATP Finals on Thursday. In a clash of tournament debutantes neither Fritz nor Auger-Aliassime could make inroads on the other's serve but in the first set tiebreaker, the Canadian's normally solid backhand began to misfire and a forehand error put Fritz out ahead.

NHL roundup: Devils top Leafs in OT for 11th straight win

Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime and the visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Thursday night for their 11th straight win. Sharangovich scored on the rebound of a shot by Jack Hughes for his fourth goal of the season. William Nylander had tied the game for Toronto late in the third period.

Soccer-Qatar's moment of truth has come

The moment of truth for Qatar's ability to organise the World Cup after years of failed overtures and criticism over labour rights and strict laws has come. Predicaments began mounting as early as December 2010 when it was announced that Qatar would host the finals amid a storm of international criticism.

Soccer-FIFA tech promises faster, more accurate offside decisions in Qatar

VAR offside decisions will be quicker and more accurate at the World Cup after the introduction of new technology developed by FIFA over the last three years, referees chief Pierluigi Collina said on Friday. The "semi-automatic offside technology" will rule on even the tightest offside decisions more quickly than under the previous system and a 3D animated rendering of the incident will be broadcast for fans in the stadium and on TV.

